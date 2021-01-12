Zimbabwe: Two Bodies, Swept Away Vehicle Recovered

12 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

Government has confirmed the recovery of two bodies belonging to occupants of a double cab vehicle that was swept away while they were attempting to cross a flooded river in Gweru.

Four other people who were part of the doomed journey are still missing.

The vehicle, a Toyota Hilux double cab, believed to belong to a miner or mining company, was towing a mining compressor when the incident occurred along Matobo Road at around 6 am.

It is believed that the vehicle was carrying four males including the driver and two females.

By last evening, the compressor, the driver and three passengers were still to be located.

The incident was confirmed by government spokesperson Nick Mangwana through his Twitter handle.

"The swept away double cab has been recovered with two bodies. Four is the number of people thought to be missing," he said.

Mangwana urged members of the public to desist from crossing flooded rivers and bridges.

"It is very important that we desist from trying to cross flooded rivers, roads and bridges. Is it not enough that we are losing people to Covid-19?"

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.