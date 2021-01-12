South Africa: Tributes Pour in for South African Actress Lindiwe Ndlovu

Condolences and tributes continue pouring following news of the passing of actress Lindiwe Ndlovu.

Cape Town — The South African film and television industry has suffered yet another blow as veteran actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passed away in her home on Monday, 11 January.

She reportedly died in her sleep.

She was 44. She had just celebrated her birthday.

Gaenor Artiste Management, who represented Ndlovu, released a statement on her passing. It reads:

"It is with heavy hearts and unimaginable sadness that we bring you the news of Lindiwe Thembeka Ndlovu passing in her home this morning 11th January. Her bright, large burning light has gone out and we are devastated to bring you this sad news. To us Lindiwe was family but to many, she was so much more.

Her career has been long and full of industry accolades and performances. By far her greatest achievement was receiving her SAFTA Award, which was presented to her by the incredible American actor Samuel L Jackson, which she received for Best Actress in a Feature film.

Lindiwe's love for the stage is reflected in the many productions she gave her heart and soul to. A large number of them being performed at the Market Theatre, to which she had strong ties with her entire career, even spending her younger days completing two years of studies there."

From a TV and film production aspect, there are too many of her roles to mention, each of them giving herself into the character and process heart and soul.

What we will remember most is her love and unwavering dedication to her friends and family. She had a larger than life presence that was undeniably infectious to those who loved her."

The family has described her as an "unsung incredible actress who lived a huge space in the creative world of acting."

However, the cause of death was not revealed in the statement.

The award-winning actress's love for the stage is reflected in many productions in South Africa. She was well known for her role in the 2011 film Winnie Mandela and the local series Lockdown, Mazinyo Dot Q, Ses'Top La, Stokvel, Soul City, Scandal!, Isidingo, Home Affairs, and Isono.

In 2013, U.S. actor Samuel L.Jackson presented Ndlovu with the SAFTA award for best actress in a feature film for her role in Little One. In the film, Ndlovu played the character of Pauline, a woman who finds a six-year-old child brutally raped, beaten, and left for dead in an open veld.

Flood of tributes for late actress Lindiwe Ndlovu continues pouring in on social media.

@Boity - No ways! Yoh! One of the most brilliant performers to bless our screens. Thank you for sharing your powerful gift with usRest in perfect peace. #RIPLindiweNdlovu

@menzingubaneza - My heart is heavy. Her smile would light up the space around her and she always had a positive impact on everyone Rest In Peace Sis Lindiwe

@UrbanBrewStudio - Death be not proud. Our sincerest condolences go out to the family, friends, and supporters of Lindiwe Ndlovu. We thank you for your contribution towards the arts and continuously elevating our industry, lala ngoxolo. #RIPLindiweNdlovu

@MmabathoMontsho - Condolences to Lindiwe's loved ones. The screen and stage will deeply miss her as well. It was a pleasure working with you, Lindiwe #RIPLindiweNdlovu

@stainedglasstv_- #RipLindiweNdlovu It is with deep sadness that we have learned of Lindiwe Ndlovu's passing today. We send our heartfelt condolences to all those affected. We were honored to work with her on multiple Stained Glass productions Uzalo, EHostela S1, and Ifalakhe S1.

@ProeticSA - Omg she was such a force...may her soul rest in eternal peace #RIPLindiweNdlovu