Malawi: Govt Refuses to Close Schools Amid Covid-19 Cases Spike

Government has refused to bow down to pressure to close all schools as the country continues to face unprecedented rising cases of coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

The country is experiencing a rising death toll from the virus pandemic and the tertiary education institutions has been hit with cases and two deaths of academic staff in the past one week.

But the Ministry of Education says it is aware of the rise in cases of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

"As a Ministry, we are closely monitoring the situation and working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19.

"Our decision making will be based on professional advice from the public health experts," says the ministry in a statement.

The statement says for now, the policy to have all schools open is what is in force.

"As regards compliance to Covid-19 measures in education institutions, the Ministry continues to do assessments and spot checks to ensure there is full compliance and adherence to all the Covid-19 preventive measures and guidelines that were circulated to all stakeholders," says the ministry.

Malawi has recently seen a surge in coronavirus cases. Since Thursday, the country has been confirming more cases than ever recorded.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

21vote

Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

0shares

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print