Malawi: Belekanyama Becomes First Malawi Minister to Die From Covid-19

12 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Minister Local Government, Lingson Belekanyama, has been confirmed to have died of Covid-19, becoming the first minister and lawmaker in the country to succumb to the disease.

Belekanyama, a conviction politician and loyal member of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), died after two weeks of illness.

Minister of Information and government spokesman Gospel Kazako has confirmed the death of Belekanyama who had tested positive for the virus and was on self-isolation.

He said Malawi has lost "a true patriot, hard worker, unifying factor and someone very focused."

Kazako said government will follow Covid-19 procedures in the burial of Belekanyama.

Homeland Security Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda also expressed shock with the death of Belekanyama.

"Lord have mercy on us. We have just lost our dear Minister of Local Government Hon Belekanyama," said Chimwendo Banda.

So far, a dozen of Ministers have tested positive for the coronavirus and death toll from the citizens continue to rise from the virus pandemic.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.