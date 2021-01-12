Kenya: British Model Naomi Campbell Appointed Magical Kenya International Ambassador

Ministry of Tourism & Wildlife-Kenya/Twitter
British model Naomi Campbell appointed Magical Kenya International Ambassador
12 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has announced the appointment of English supermodel Naomi Campbell to become Magical Kenya International Ambassador.

In a statement, the Ministry says Campbell, 50, will help promote the marketing of Kenya as an ideal tourism and travel destination to the world.

The appointment was agreed upon following a meeting between Campbell and Najib Balala, the Cabinet Secretary of the ministry.

"We welcome the exciting news that Naomi Campbell will advocate for tourism and travel internationally for the magical Kenya brand," Balala said in the statement.

Commenting on her appointment, Campbell commended the government for the improvement of infrastructure at the Coast including the upgrading of Malindi Airport to international standards.

"I am also impressed with the world-class standard facilities at the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Baobab course located in Vipingo Ridge, the only golf course credited by the PGA in the whole of Africa. I invite gold professionals globally to visit the course to enjoy the experience," she said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

