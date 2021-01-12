Nigeria: Ban On Cdas Still in Force, Oba of Benin Warns

12 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Enogholase

Oba of Benin, Omo N'Oba Ewuare II, has warned that his earlier decision banning Community Development Associations, CDAs, throughout his kingdom remained in force.

He spoke in Benin City, Edo State when Benin Christian Community led by Rev Godspower Ogbomwan ended a week long New Year prayers at his palace.

Oba Ewaure II explained that the resurging CDAs across the various communities in Benin Kingdom through different means would never see the light of the day.

He warned some District Heads (Enigie), who collaborate with youths to violate his order to stop the act, saying they would be made to face the full wrath of the law and disastrous ancestral consequences.

On the state of insecurity in the country, the Benin monarch attributed the situation to deviation from family values as well as traditional and cultural norms of the land, just as he insisted that religious leaders must desist from practices that are inimical to societal growth.

Commending the efforts of Benin Christian Community, Omo N' Ewuare II said he would continue to offer prayers and other spiritual exercises for the good of the state.

Earlier, Rev Osama Usualele, who took his text from 2 Chronicles 6: 26-31, said God does not renege in fulfilling his promises to his children when they truly obey his commandments

He said absolute repentance from wicked ways was the key for God's forgiveness and open heaven of peace and blessings for the land.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.