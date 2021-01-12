Gambia: League Clubs Ready for New Season

League clubs are set for the new league season after The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) declared the 2019-2020 Division one and two league competitions null and void following the extension of the state of public emergency by president Adama Barrow in May 2020 in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The 2020-2021 division one league season is set to begin on Friday 15 January 2021.

Fourteen teams will be contending for the country's premier league title.

The 2020-2021 division two league campaign will commence on Wednesday 13 January 2021.

Meanwhile, sixteen teams will be vying for promotion to the country's first division next season.

