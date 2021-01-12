Gambia: League Clubs Ready for New Season

11 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

League clubs are set for the new league season after The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) declared the 2019-2020 Division one and two league competitions null and void following the extension of the state of public emergency by president Adama Barrow in May 2020 in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The 2020-2021 division one league season is set to begin on Friday 15 January 2021.

Fourteen teams will be contending for the country's premier league title.

The 2020-2021 division two league campaign will commence on Wednesday 13 January 2021.

Meanwhile, sixteen teams will be vying for promotion to the country's first division next season.

Read the original article on The Point.

