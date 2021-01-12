Gambia: Bcc Deputy Mayor Urges Barrow to Expand Port

11 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay Bah

Omar Touray, the deputy mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC) has urged President Adama Barrow and his government to do everything possible and expand the port in the Capital City, Banjul.

"The Ports truly need expansion due to the fact that Half Die, a settlement in Banjul, doesn't have space anymore because of the port. Therefore, there's a need for the port to be expanded so that the people of Half Die will live freely without any difficulties."

Mr. Touray, who deputized for the city Mayoress, was speaking on Friday during a meeting held at the Arch 22, as President Barrow and delegation concluded the month long constitutional requirement tour. President Barrow for the past one-month was crisscrossing the country with a view to discussing with Gambians some of the issues affecting them and also roll out his development plans for Gambians.

Banjulians, he went on, are happy due to the transformation currently going on in the capital city as a result of the road construction among others.

However, he was quick to add that expanding the port of Banjul is a priority for Banjulians.

He calls on the President to work with Social Security with the objectives of bringing developmental projects to the doorsteps of Banjulians, while affirming that rents are becoming more expensive in Banjul. "Mr. President, Banjulians are suffering so much as a result of the expensive rents. We want your government to tackle this as soon as possible in order to make Banjul lively again."

The country's capital city, he further added, deserves a multi-purpose mini-stadium which will be able to host international matches. "We also want the national library to be standardised in order to help Gambian students in their quest to achieve quality education."

