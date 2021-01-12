Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 16 New Cases

11 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has registered 16new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,857.

This is according to the 242ndnational situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

The country's Ministry of Health said no new COVID-19 death was recorded.

No newCOVID-19patientsgot discharged while 16people were newly taken into hotel quarantine for coming into the country without valid negative COVID-19 PCR test certificates.

The country currently has16 people in hotel quarantine,55active cases and a crude case fatality ratio of 3.2%.

Copyright © 2021 The Point.

