Gambia Welcomes, Salutes Reconciliation of Brotherly Countries in Gulf Region

Banjul, 8th January 2020: The Government of The Gambia welcomes and salutes the signing of Al Ula Declaration which brought about the much-awaited reconciliation and reunion of brotherly countries in the Gulf Region.

The Declaration was signed on 5th January 2021 during the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council summit held in Al Ula, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is the wish of The Government of The Gambia that the signed Al Ula Declaration will heal the rift and consolidate fraternity and solidarity that will yield stability in the Gulf Region.

The Government of The Gambia believes that the development will offer the brothers the opportunity to jointly face and surmount challenges for a better future.

The Government of The Gambia seized the opportunity to commend all member states for their commitment, efforts and role played in resolving the crisis and bringing about normalcy to the Gulf Region.

