Gambian International Musa Juwara Returns to Bologna

11 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M. S. Camara

Gambia international striker, Musa Juwara has returned to his Italian side, Bologna after cutting short his loan spell at Portuguese side, Boavista.

The announcement was made following an agreement reached between the player and the club on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Gambian made only three appearances for Boavista after 13 games.

"Boavista FC announce that they have reached an agreement with Musa Juwara to end the player's loan, who will be returning to Bologna FC. Boavista thank Juwara for all the professionalism with which he worked for this emblem. Wishing him good luck for the next stage of his career", wrote the club.

Meanwhile, Bologna also responded to the press release sent by the Portuguese side Boavista.

It said: "Bologna FC 1909 announces that they have reached an agreement with Boavista FC for the resolution of the loan from Musa Juwara, who will now return to the Rossoblu".

It remains to be seen whether the Italian top flight side will keep Juwara until the end of the season or send him back on loan.

Tujereng-born Musa Juwara will reunite with compatriot Musa Barrow at his parent club, Bologna.

Juwara made his Serie A debut for Bologna last July during their 2-1 away win over Inter Milan at the San Siro.

He scored the equaliser for Bologna before his compatriot Musa Barrow scored the winner for the Rossoblu.

