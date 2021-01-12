Gambia: Transport & Works Ministry Assess All Central Govt Buildings

11 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure (MoTWI), says it is undertaking an inventory, condition survey and assessment of all central government buildings and facilities throughout the country, according to a news release.

"Accordingly, The Ministry has hired a consultant (FAM ENGINEERING/ SMART JV), who will be working with partners including Ministries of Finance and Economic Affairs, Lands & Regional Government, Assets Management & Recovery Corporation (AMRC), and The Gambia Bureau of Statistics (GBoS), to carry out this exercise commencing from January to March 2021.

The Ministry therefore seeks the understanding of the public by providing information and allowing access to buildings and sites to the consultant and team, particularly those occupying government buildings and facilities across the country. Specific notices to the effect would be issued when the team would be in certain places particularly sensitive security installations, barracks, police quarters and diplomatic residences."

Lamin Njie

Assistant Information Officer

Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure

For: Permanent Secretary

Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved.

