South Africa: The Presidency Confirms Deputy Minister Obed Bapela Has Tested Positive for Covid-19

press release

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Obed Bapela has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Deputy Minister took his 4th test since the outbreak of the pandemic after showing some symptoms. He received his results today, 09 January 2021. As per the Covid regulations, Deputy Minister is in self-quarantine.

We wish Deputy Minister Bapela, his family as well as the thousands of South Africans who are battling the pandemic a speedy recovery.

The Deputy Minister has urged all South Africans to play their part by continuing to observe all health protocols, like regularly washing/sanitising hands, wearing a face mask that covers both nose and mouth and practicing social distancing at all times.