Nigeria: Kidnappers Abduct Kidnap Kingpin

12 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ejike Ejike

Abuja — A kidnap kingpin, who has been terrorising Abuja-Kaduna expressway and Abuja-Lokoja expressway, Mohammed Ahmadu a.k.a Confirm, has been kidnapped by another kidnap gang, when he went to sell arms and ammunitions.

This was revealed by the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba at the briefing where he paraded the suspects in Abuja.

The Force PRO explained that one "Abubakar Umaru a.k.a Buba Bargu, male, 35 years, native of Kato Shiroro area of Niger State, a member and armourer of a gang that has carried out several kidnap for ransom operations along Lokoja-Abuja/Abuja -Kaduna highways and other major highways in the North-Central States of the country; abducted one Mohammed Ahmadu a.k.a Confirm, a kidnap kingpin and leader of another notorious kidnapping group in the North-Central when he came to their

hideout in the forest to sell live ammunition to the group.

"He was held and shot in the hand until his gang members paid a ransom of One Million, Five Hundred and Fifty-five Thousand Naira (N1,555,000.00) only for his release."

He further explained that five AK47 rifles, five magazines and 120 rounds of AK47 ammunition were recovered from Abubakar Umaru at his hideout in the Forest.

Similarly, police operatives arrested five members of an armed robbery syndicate who have their criminal network and base spread across Edo, Delta, Ondo and Lagos states.

The suspects namely; Godspower Ebogie, Samede Miracle 'm', Efosa Rowland a.k.a Double, Michael Ifeanyi Egwuatu and Ifeanyi Ewurum a.k.a Rati, were arrested at various locations and linked to several cases of armed robbery and car snatching at gunpoint under investigations by the police.

Two Toyota Camry Saloon Cars, 2006 and 2014 models, robbed from one Mr. Osayuwamen Isokpan and Mr Harrison Eribo on June 26, 2020 and June 5, 2020 respectively in Benin, Edo State were recovered from the gang.

CP Mba noted that the IGP has commended the police teams for their dedication to duty, which resulted in the successes recorded.

While appreciating the citizens for their support so far, the IGP called for improved partnership and collaboration between the citizens and the police particularly in the area of providing useful

information the police require in tackling crimes and apprehending unrepentant criminals in the country.

He promised that all the suspects would be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.