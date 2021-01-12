Nigeria: Kidnappers Abduct Kidnap Kingpin

Abuja — A kidnap kingpin, who has been terrorising Abuja-Kaduna expressway and Abuja-Lokoja expressway, Mohammed Ahmadu a.k.a Confirm, has been kidnapped by another kidnap gang, when he went to sell arms and ammunitions.

This was revealed by the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba at the briefing where he paraded the suspects in Abuja.

The Force PRO explained that one "Abubakar Umaru a.k.a Buba Bargu, male, 35 years, native of Kato Shiroro area of Niger State, a member and armourer of a gang that has carried out several kidnap for ransom operations along Lokoja-Abuja/Abuja -Kaduna highways and other major highways in the North-Central States of the country; abducted one Mohammed Ahmadu a.k.a Confirm, a kidnap kingpin and leader of another notorious kidnapping group in the North-Central when he came to their

hideout in the forest to sell live ammunition to the group.

"He was held and shot in the hand until his gang members paid a ransom of One Million, Five Hundred and Fifty-five Thousand Naira (N1,555,000.00) only for his release."

He further explained that five AK47 rifles, five magazines and 120 rounds of AK47 ammunition were recovered from Abubakar Umaru at his hideout in the Forest.

Similarly, police operatives arrested five members of an armed robbery syndicate who have their criminal network and base spread across Edo, Delta, Ondo and Lagos states.

The suspects namely; Godspower Ebogie, Samede Miracle 'm', Efosa Rowland a.k.a Double, Michael Ifeanyi Egwuatu and Ifeanyi Ewurum a.k.a Rati, were arrested at various locations and linked to several cases of armed robbery and car snatching at gunpoint under investigations by the police.

Two Toyota Camry Saloon Cars, 2006 and 2014 models, robbed from one Mr. Osayuwamen Isokpan and Mr Harrison Eribo on June 26, 2020 and June 5, 2020 respectively in Benin, Edo State were recovered from the gang.

CP Mba noted that the IGP has commended the police teams for their dedication to duty, which resulted in the successes recorded.

While appreciating the citizens for their support so far, the IGP called for improved partnership and collaboration between the citizens and the police particularly in the area of providing useful

information the police require in tackling crimes and apprehending unrepentant criminals in the country.

He promised that all the suspects would be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.