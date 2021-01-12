Nigeria: Obasanjo, Kukah, Joda to Speak On 'Remodelling Nigeria'

Abuja — Prominent Nigerians and leaders are expected to gather this week to brainstorm on the state of the nation 51 years after the Nigerian Civil War.

Some of the prominent speakers at the event holding on Thursday, January 14, 2021, include; former President Olusegun Obasanjo and His Lordship, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, as the guest speaker.

The conference, titled "Never Again Conference: 51 Years After The Nigerian- Biafra Civil War" which would hold virtually will x-ray the issues that led to the Civil War and the need for patriots to work together to achieve national cohesion, especially in the light of several centrifugal tendencies within the polity.

Addressing a press conference Sunday virtually, chairman, Conference Planning Committee, Prof Pat Utomi, said among the eminent Panelists are the only surviving minister from the First Republic, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi; former adviser to late President Shehu Shagari, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai; former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi; spokesman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed; former senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani; former executive director/chief executive officer of the National Centre for Women Development,

Lady Onyeka Onwenu; Amb. Godknows Igali; former permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Alhaji Ahmed Joda, Prof Ladi Hamalai, and Mrs. Charity Shekari.

According to Utomi, The forum will plot a roadmap for national development by dissecting the challenge of nation-building 51 years after the civil war as well as the much canvassed restructuring,

marginalisation, equity, fairness and justice.

"The conference is also aimed to underscore the lessons of the civil war and more especially to promote nation building, forgiveness, healing, reintegration, stability, and national cohesion. We also want to use the occasion to call for national reflection and encourage bridge building among Nigeria's racial groups.

"We believe that the time has come for a robust interrogation of the causes of the Nigerian-Biafran War in order to identify the fault lines that have retarded national cohesion and growth," he said.