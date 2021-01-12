Nigeria: NDA-Isaiah Was Fearless in Demanding Justice - TETFund

Abuja — The executive secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro has described the late Chairman and Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah as fearless in demanding justice and good governance for a better Nigeria.

Bagoro who expressed shock at his demise in a condolence letter said Mr. Nda-Isaiah was a profound media guru.

He said that the death of Nda-Isaiah has dealt a big blow to media community and prayed to God to grant the family and Leadership staff members the fortitude to bear the loss.

"His demise has dealt a big blow not only to the media community and indeed, the entire nation, but also to the TETFund family who have for long time found a dependable ally in the Leadership Newspaper and by extension, the late publisher," the letter added.

Also, former minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Aliyu Idi Hong has urged Nigerian journalists to emulate the late Chairman and Publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah.

He made the appeal during a condolence visit to the headquarters of Leadership Newspapers in Abuja over the demise of its founder.

He said that Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah was a fine writer who used his journalistic prowess to speak truth to power.

In the same vein, the registrar and chief executive of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, said the late Chairman and Publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah was a veteran journalist and statesman who has inspired many people in different spheres of life.

Fadolapo stated this while commiserating with the family and staff members of Leadership Newspapers on the death of the publisher.

"We wish to commiserate with the Management and Staff of Leadership Newspaper Group on the death of your founder and Chairman, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, which occurred on Friday 11th December, 2020.

Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, amongst his other fields of endeavours was a veteran journalist and statesman who has inspired many people in different spheres," he said