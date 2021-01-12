Nigeria: NDA-Isaiah Was Fearless in Demanding Justice - TETFund

12 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adegwu John

Abuja — The executive secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro has described the late Chairman and Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah as fearless in demanding justice and good governance for a better Nigeria.

Bagoro who expressed shock at his demise in a condolence letter said Mr. Nda-Isaiah was a profound media guru.

He said that the death of Nda-Isaiah has dealt a big blow to media community and prayed to God to grant the family and Leadership staff members the fortitude to bear the loss.

"His demise has dealt a big blow not only to the media community and indeed, the entire nation, but also to the TETFund family who have for long time found a dependable ally in the Leadership Newspaper and by extension, the late publisher," the letter added.

Also, former minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Aliyu Idi Hong has urged Nigerian journalists to emulate the late Chairman and Publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah.

He made the appeal during a condolence visit to the headquarters of Leadership Newspapers in Abuja over the demise of its founder.

He said that Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah was a fine writer who used his journalistic prowess to speak truth to power.

In the same vein, the registrar and chief executive of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, said the late Chairman and Publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah was a veteran journalist and statesman who has inspired many people in different spheres of life.

Fadolapo stated this while commiserating with the family and staff members of Leadership Newspapers on the death of the publisher.

"We wish to commiserate with the Management and Staff of Leadership Newspaper Group on the death of your founder and Chairman, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, which occurred on Friday 11th December, 2020.

Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, amongst his other fields of endeavours was a veteran journalist and statesman who has inspired many people in different spheres," he said

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.