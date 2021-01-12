Zimbabwe: Man Kills Parents, Burns Corpses

12 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)

A Plumtree man has been arrested on allegations of murdering his elderly parents and burning their corpses to conceal the crime.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, yesterday said Liseni Nleya (45) was arrested on Sunday for the gruesome murder of his elderly parents, Nicholas Keni Nleya (83) and Margaret Nleya (76).

In a statement, Asst Comm Nyathi said the alleged offence happened on September 1, 2020 at Nleya homestead in headman Zibuyeni's area under Chief Tshitshi of Empandeni, in Plumtree.

"The suspect was arrested on Sunday in Bulawayo after a tip-off from members of the public as he wanted to collect his clothes from a certain prophet after coming from South Africa.

"He confessed to killing the victims and burying their bodies," he said.

Investigations are still in progress.

Murder cases are on the rise across the country and the public has called on police to arrest all perpetrators and also implored the courts to impose stiffer jail terms to those convicted to tame the vice.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.