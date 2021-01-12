Zimbabwe: Man Kills Parents, Burns Corpses

A Plumtree man has been arrested on allegations of murdering his elderly parents and burning their corpses to conceal the crime.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, yesterday said Liseni Nleya (45) was arrested on Sunday for the gruesome murder of his elderly parents, Nicholas Keni Nleya (83) and Margaret Nleya (76).

In a statement, Asst Comm Nyathi said the alleged offence happened on September 1, 2020 at Nleya homestead in headman Zibuyeni's area under Chief Tshitshi of Empandeni, in Plumtree.

"The suspect was arrested on Sunday in Bulawayo after a tip-off from members of the public as he wanted to collect his clothes from a certain prophet after coming from South Africa.

"He confessed to killing the victims and burying their bodies," he said.

Investigations are still in progress.

Murder cases are on the rise across the country and the public has called on police to arrest all perpetrators and also implored the courts to impose stiffer jail terms to those convicted to tame the vice.