Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Diva Releases Gospel Album

12 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

Patience is a virtue and it doesn't kill to wait.

The above statement describes well the dedication by Beitbridge upcoming diva, Natty B, born Anna Mugomba (25), who after launching her music career in 2015 has been failing to record an album.

Having had many hurdles getting producers to work on her songs, Natty B never gave up until she managed to release a six-track gospel album at the beginning of this month.

The album, "Ndimi Mwari" is fast becoming an anthem around the border-town of Beitbridge and in some taxis.

Some of the songs on the album include "Kutenda", "Fambai Nesu", "Ndomutenda nei?", "Rudo", "Zvinoita" and a bonus track, Ndaramba.

Already the title track "Ndimi Mwari" is now available on video, and on most digital platforms such as YouTube, Lynx Music, Audiomack and is also available on CDs.

The bonus track, "Ndaramba", which has a reggae beat, has proved to be a favourite among man gospel lovers.

"I have been struggling to put together funds to record an album in several studios since 2015 and through the help of friends, I managed to record a six tracks album early this year.

"Initially I wanted to start with singles but later decided to put the tracks together into an album. Some of the songs were recorded in Bulawayo, Harare, and Beitbridge," said Natty B.

She said she developed a passion to sing from the age of five at the AFM Church in Zimbabwe.

Besides singing, Natty B is a well-known chef in the border town who has been doing catering at most social functions.

"I grew up in Gutu being passionate about singing and has never stopped pursuing my dream until I decided to venture full time into music in 2015.

"This has not been an easy road, and I want to urge other budding artistes never to give up on their dreams," she said.

According to Natty B, currently, she is a member of the TRC Movement stable whose other artistes including Vinceman, Lynx the beat-maker, Lucky J, Terg O'5, and Ottilia Chivarange among others.

She said before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, she would perform at gospel functions in the border town.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.