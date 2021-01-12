Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Diva Releases Gospel Album

Beitbridge Bureau

Patience is a virtue and it doesn't kill to wait.

The above statement describes well the dedication by Beitbridge upcoming diva, Natty B, born Anna Mugomba (25), who after launching her music career in 2015 has been failing to record an album.

Having had many hurdles getting producers to work on her songs, Natty B never gave up until she managed to release a six-track gospel album at the beginning of this month.

The album, "Ndimi Mwari" is fast becoming an anthem around the border-town of Beitbridge and in some taxis.

Some of the songs on the album include "Kutenda", "Fambai Nesu", "Ndomutenda nei?", "Rudo", "Zvinoita" and a bonus track, Ndaramba.

Already the title track "Ndimi Mwari" is now available on video, and on most digital platforms such as YouTube, Lynx Music, Audiomack and is also available on CDs.

The bonus track, "Ndaramba", which has a reggae beat, has proved to be a favourite among man gospel lovers.

"I have been struggling to put together funds to record an album in several studios since 2015 and through the help of friends, I managed to record a six tracks album early this year.

"Initially I wanted to start with singles but later decided to put the tracks together into an album. Some of the songs were recorded in Bulawayo, Harare, and Beitbridge," said Natty B.

She said she developed a passion to sing from the age of five at the AFM Church in Zimbabwe.

Besides singing, Natty B is a well-known chef in the border town who has been doing catering at most social functions.

"I grew up in Gutu being passionate about singing and has never stopped pursuing my dream until I decided to venture full time into music in 2015.

"This has not been an easy road, and I want to urge other budding artistes never to give up on their dreams," she said.

According to Natty B, currently, she is a member of the TRC Movement stable whose other artistes including Vinceman, Lynx the beat-maker, Lucky J, Terg O'5, and Ottilia Chivarange among others.

She said before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, she would perform at gospel functions in the border town.