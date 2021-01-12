Zimbabwe: Flood Alert for Muzarabani

12 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungai Lupande

People in Mashonaland Central province's low-lying areas such as Muzarabani, Dande, Kanyemba, Rushinga and part of Mt Darwin have been advised to be on high alert as there is a possibility of flooding following heavy rains in the last few days.

The Mashonaland Central Civil Protection Unit has since said everyone in the flood-prone areas should be ready to move to higher ground.

More rains are expected in the next few days.

Provincial Development Coordinator Mr Timothy Maregere said that they were closely monitoring the situation and have since activated all district CPUs.

"The situation is stable at the moment but water levels in rivers are going up. We are on high alert and civil protection centres have been identified across the province," he said.

"We are working with traditional leaders and councillors to issue warnings to people that the possibility of flooding is high.

"We are advising people to shift to higher ground in the event of floods. The weather forecast has predicted heavy rains to persist in the next few days."

High risk areas are Chadereka in Muzarabani, Kanyemba and part of Mt Darwin.

Muzarabani means a flood plain in Korekore language and the low-lying area is prone to flooding.

In 2018, 31 huts and 34 Blair toilets were destroyed by incessant rains in Muzarabani while 85 pupils from Zingore Primary School in Mt Darwin, were stuck at the school for days after the Donga River burst its banks and flooded the area.

Seven gold panners were marooned at the confluence of Mazowe and Nyadire rivers in Rushinga District in 2018. During the rainy season, pupils in lower grades and early child development (ECD) stop attending school in these flood prone areas. Bridges are swept away while some become impassable at the peak of the rainy season.

The flood warning comes after two people were swept away while seven others were rescued by the Air Force of Zimbabwe in Chiredzi North last Thursday.

On Sunday, six people including the driver of a Toyota Hilux they were travelling on, were swept way on the flooded bridge on Gweru River along the Gweru-Matobo Road.

