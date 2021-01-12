Zimbabwe: Pandemic Claims 21 More Lives

Jerry Chifamba/AllAfrica
Harare.
12 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe reported 21 more Covid-19 deaths and 820 new cases yesterday as the pandemic continues to tear across the country.

In a daily update released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care last night, the deaths were reported in Harare (12), Bulawayo (1), Manicaland (2), Mashonaland Central (3), Mashonaland East (2) and Masvingo (1).

In terms of new cases, all the 820 were local transmissions, with Harare accounting for 385, taking the number of active cases up to 8 556.

Yesterday, 1 518 PCR tests were done.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has recorded 22 297 cases, 13 213 recoveries and 528 deaths since March last year.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.