Mozambique: Nyusi to Discuss Terrorism With Tanzanian Counterpart

11 January 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi flew to Tanzania on Monday for a two day working visit, at the invitation of his Tanzanian counterpart, John Magufuli.

According to a statement from Nyusi's office, the main theme in the discussions between the two presidents will be "the joining of efforts to confront effectively the phenomenon of terrorism".

This is also reflected in the composition of Nyusi's delegation, which includes the two men who have been heeding the fight against islamist terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado - the General Commander of the police, Bernadino Rafael, and the commander of the Northern Operational Theatre, Maj-Gen Eugenio Mussa, who recently went on record declaring that 2021 will be a decisive year for defeating terrorism.

The terrorist attacks against Cabo Delgado began in October 2017, and the leadership of the jihadist group includes Tanzanian citizens. Tanzanians are also among the large number of terrorists detained.

In October, the Cabo Delgado conflict spilled over the border into Tanzania, when a group of about 300 terrorists crossed into Tanzania and attacked the village of Kitaya in Mtwara province.

This precipitated a meeting between Bernadino Rafael and his Tanzanian counterpart, Simon Sirro, in late November, in Mtwara, where they signed a memorandum of understanding.

The day before the agreement, Sirro told Tanzanian reporters that the police have been rounding up terrorist supporters.

"They said they were going to Mozambique", in order to join the jihadists, Sirro added. "They should stop this insane behaviour. If they don't stop, they will end up dead or face legal measures".

One of the results of the agreement will be the deportation to Mozambique of hundreds of terrorists and their collaborators currently held in Tanzanian jails. Rafael said that 516 people would be extradited to Mozambique and tried for crimes committed in Cabo Delgado.

