South Africa: Former Eskom Manager Describes Culture of 'Pressure' Ahead of Tegeta-Brakfontein Deal

11 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

A former fuel resourcing manager has described how Eskom executives and directors exerted pressure over key contracts, but denied that Matshela Koko pushed her to conclude a deal to take coal from Tegeta's Brakfontein colliery. Former Eskom heavyweights Koko, Anoj Singh and Brian Molefe are due to appear at the State Capture Commission this week.

Former Eskom senior manager in fuel resourcing Dr Ayanda Nteta has told the State Capture Commission that executives and directors took an undue interest in certain contract negotiations, but she denied claims that former executive Matshela Koko pressured her to conclude a deal with Gupta-owned Tegeta.

Nteta worked in senior positions in fuel resourcing and primary energy at the state-owned entity (SOE) between 2012 and 2018 and was a key member of the team that negotiated the R3.7-billion deal for Tegeta's Brakfontein colliery to supply the Majuba power station, which the North Gauteng High Court has ruled was unlawful.

Her former boss, Johann Bester, has testified that he believed Koko had pressured her to finalise the deal with Tegeta.

Emails show Tegeta tailored Eskom letter for Brakfontein coal deal

Nteta also played key roles in expanding the quantity of coal Eskom agreed to purchase from...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

