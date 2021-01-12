South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor Hosts the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, 12 Jan

press release

Minister Pandor to host the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, H E Mr Sabri Boukadoum, on a Working Visit to South Africa

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will host her Algerian counterpart, H E Mr Sabri Boukadoum, on a Working Visit to South Africa on Tuesday, 12 January 2021.

The visit by Minister Boukadoum takes place against the historical and fraternal bonds between South Africa and Algeria, which were cemented during the period of the struggle for liberation against colonialism and apartheid when Algeria supported and trained cadres of the liberation movements including our late President Nelson Mandela.

It is expected that the two Ministers will discuss a wide range of bilateral, continental and international issues of mutual concern.

South Africa and Algeria manage their strategic relations through a Bi-National Commission (BNC), which is a structured bilateral mechanism to coordinate and forge bilateral cooperation and partnership between the two countries.