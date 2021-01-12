South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor Hosts the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, 12 Jan

11 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Pandor to host the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, H E Mr Sabri Boukadoum, on a Working Visit to South Africa

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will host her Algerian counterpart, H E Mr Sabri Boukadoum, on a Working Visit to South Africa on Tuesday, 12 January 2021.

The visit by Minister Boukadoum takes place against the historical and fraternal bonds between South Africa and Algeria, which were cemented during the period of the struggle for liberation against colonialism and apartheid when Algeria supported and trained cadres of the liberation movements including our late President Nelson Mandela.

It is expected that the two Ministers will discuss a wide range of bilateral, continental and international issues of mutual concern.

South Africa and Algeria manage their strategic relations through a Bi-National Commission (BNC), which is a structured bilateral mechanism to coordinate and forge bilateral cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.