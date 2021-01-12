Malawi: Covid Scare At Blantyre SEC School, Student Tests Positive

A Blantyre Secondary School student has tested positive to Covid-19, heightening calls for the government to close schools.

Blantyre Secondary School becomes the latest learning institution to register the infection after Mzuzu University, Chancellor College, St Andrews and Central High Mount View.

A teacher at Blantyre Secondary School said the student has since been released to her home.

Efforts to test over 500 students at the school including teachers have proven futile due to inadequate test kits.

However, health authorities have resolved to test students who share the same class and hostel as well as her contacts.

The school will also be fumigated today, as the institution's management also meets to map the way forward.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 is appealing to local councils to champion public adherence to all the preventive measure in market places.

Taskforce Co-Chairperson John Phuka observed that there is public general laxity when patronising such congested trading places.

Besides disregard to the social distancing measure, many people compound the Covid problem by not wearing facemasks in public places.

There are fears that overcrowded marketplaces are slowly but surely turning into breeding grounds for the pandemic which is now spreading rapidly.

Phuka stressed that councils are now mandated to enforce all required regulations to curb the spread of the pandemic.

He cited provision of hand washing items, sanitisers and authority to enforce wearing of facemasks by all market users.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 269 new Covid 19 cases yesterday, with five new deaths.

