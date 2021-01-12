Malawi: Ombudsman Tells Ministry Officials Off Secondary School Selection Probe

11 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma has told ministry of Education off the investigations into how the selection into public secondary school selection was done.

There has been concerns that the accused, the ministry of Education wanted to use the office of the Ombudsman as cover up after the principal secretary in the ministry ordered a probe in the matter within four months

But Chizuma said her office will not allow any external interference in its probe into the selection process of primary school learners to public secondary schools.

This follows a backlash from the public on how this year's selection has been unbalanced across regions as some section of society say the central region, where president Lazarus Chakwera and most of the ruling Tonse alliance officials come from, was favoured highly against the north and the south.

Following the outcry, government said the ombudsman will now carry out a four month long probe into the process.

Chizuma said they will not bow down to any form of pressure during the investigation.

Chizuma has since said her office is much prepared to conduct the probe and that the results will be out within the given time frame.

However, education expert Benedicto Kondowe has faulted government for constituting an inquiry into the Form 1 selection without suspending the results.

Kondowe, has said the decision would have been made when the results are suspended to pave way for the investigation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

00vote

Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

0shares

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.