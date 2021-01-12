Uganda: Amuriat Charged With Riding On Vehicle Roof, Released On Bail

The Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate, Patrick Amuriat Oboi has been charged with sitting atop a motor vehicle and released on non-cash bail of Shs5 million, while his two sureties have each been bonded at Shs10 million not cash.

Amuriat was arrested yesterday and spent the night behind bars at the Mpigi Central Police Station. He has today been presented before the Mpigi Chief Magistrate Ruth Nabasa.

This is the second time Amuriat is charged with the same offence in less than a week. Three days ago, he was charged with a similar offence at Kakumiro chief magistrate's court and released on non-cash bail of Shs500,000.

At Mpigi, the defence counsel, Ernest Kalibala said the accused was entitled to bail because the offence he is charged with is bailable and that he is a responsible citizen and a presidential candidate. The prosecution team did not object Kalibala's submission prompting Ms Nabasa to released Mr Amuriat asking him to report back on February 9, 2021 for the hearing of his case.

Meanwhile, Mr Amuriat urged his supporters to remain firm and calm as he battles what he calls another attempt by a 'dictator' to derail his plans for the country.

"This is another attempt by the dictator to subject me to torture, but I urge my supporters to remain firm and calm. The sacrifices we make are for our fellow citizens so that our country may be free from this tragic dictatorship," he said.

"What has happened to me is not a surprise. This is politically motivated by the pressure Mr Museveni is now facing and is bound to face beyond after January 14 if he risks rigging our election. For now, I feel so empowered even amidst all this kind of harassment. My motivation is that I should sacrifice for my country so that posterity will have a better Uganda than we have today," Mr Amuriat added.

Since the campaigns kicked off, Amuriat has been arrested nine times and presented to court three times now.