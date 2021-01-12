Nigeria: Controversy As Soldiers Arrest 47 Armed Herdsmen in Oyo

12 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

A leader of the herdsmen said those arrested were part of a vigilante outfit.

Controversy has trailed the arrest of 47 armed 'Fulani' herdsmen in Oyo State by military operatives under the banner of Operation Burst.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the operatives arrested the herdsmen on Sunday during a raid at Tapa/Igangan axis in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

Military sources in the state told our correspondent that the herdsmen were arrested when they attempted to retaliate the killings of some of their colleagues by the Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun in the area on Saturday.

This newspaper reported how the clash between Amotekun and armed Fulani herdsmen in the area led to the death of at least three people. Amotekun commandant, Olayinka Olayanju, said his operatives went on a raid at a hideout of kidnappers in four local government areas of the state when the killings occurred. He said his officers engaged in a shootout with the armed herdsmen.

This newspaper, however, gathered that there was reported unrest in the Ibarapa axis on Sunday which led to the visitation of operation burst operatives and the subsequent arrest of the 47 armed herdsmen.

The arrest was also confirmed by the Director-General of Operation Burst, Oladipo Ajibola, a retired colonel, who said those arrested have been handed over to the police.

In addition, the Oyo State Police Command spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the arrested herdsmen have been transferred to the state CID in Iyaganku, Ibadan.

"Some Fulani herdsmen were arrested and they are currently in the state CID in Iyaganku, Ibadan. The Fulani herdsmen claimed that they were arrested when trying to also look for some kidnappers, who were about to collect ransom from relations of a kidnapped victim. That's yet to be ascertained anyways but investigation is on-going on the matter."

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Oyo State, Ibrahim Jiji, in a statement on Monday said the 47 Fulani herdsmen arrested by operation burst are members of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) securing people in Ibarapa land.

"Those who were going to fight criminals are the set of the people they are parading as criminals. Those people are not criminals; they are the people securing us. They are registered vigilantes and they are working with the police and other security agencies."

He said the herdsmen have been useful to the state for many years and they are not criminals.

"Thief is thief and not Fulani. Tribe is different from criminals. We are ready to work with the Oyo State government to stop criminality in the state. I am appealing to the state government to leave these people. They are not thieves. They are the people who are securing us because we may need them another time. Why we want them to include our members in Amotekun is because of language barrier. We appeal to the Oyo State government to include people from other tribes in Amotekun for the job to be efficient," the statement read.

Oyo, like many other states across Nigeria, has been beset with kidnappings for ransom, some of which are carried out by armed herdsmen.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.