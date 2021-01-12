South Africa: We Are a Self-Centred Nation With a Binary Mind-Set, and Our School System Is Partly to Blame

opinion

As a nation, we have a tendency to address contentious issues in a binary way. There is almost no spectrum of opinion. As long as the framework that governs what is taught in our schools is as inflexible and overcrowded as it currently is, we will perpetuate this binary mind-set with all its constraints.

Crossword clue: "In this context, neither is wrong (7)." Answer: therein

Many years ago, when I was a young teacher, a senior colleague would, from time to time, reward a particularly bright contribution to a lesson with a Smartie. He kept a supply of them in a porcelain pot on his desk. The value of the gesture lay in the acknowledgment, more than in the sweet, and there was always the fun element to this "big deal" over such a tiny prize.

For years, those sweets lay unguarded on his desk. He never locked them away, because there never seemed to be a need to do so. One day, some individual helped himself to the whole lot. We never found out who had done this, but there was a strong feeling that some unwritten covenant had been broken. The Smartie reward was never reinstated.

Something much...