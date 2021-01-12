South Africa: Presidency Update On Position of Presidential Spokesperson Ms Khusela Diko

10 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Presidency has received several media enquiries relating to the position of President Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Ms Khusela Diko.

Ms Diko took special leave from the Presidency in July 2020 in the light of an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into matters relating to procurement by the Gauteng Department of Health.

The SIU has reported that while the corruption component of the

investigation is ongoing, the SIU has thus far not obtained any evidence pointing to Ms Diko's involvement in the awarding of two contracts by the Gauteng Department of Health to Royal Bhaca or in respect of the irregularities identified in respect of such awards.

During its investigation, the SIU did however identify a concern regarding Ms Diko's duty to disclose all her financial interests. On the basis of a referral from the SIU on her failure to disclose her financial interests, the Presidency has decided to initiate an internal disciplinary process against Ms Diko.

The relevant processes prescribed in the Public Service Regulations and related documents will be triggered and handled by the Acting Director-General of the Presidency, including consideration of whether Ms Diko remains on special leave or is formally suspended pending the disciplinary process.

Mr Tyrone Seale will, until further notice, continue as the acting spokesperson for the President.

