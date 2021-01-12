Nigeria: Navy, Rivers Community in Face-Off Over Arrest of Chiefs, Elders

12 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Davies Iheamnachor

Port Harcourt — Nigeria Navy Ship, Pathfinder, Iwofe, Port Harcourt, Rivers State is in a deep face off with its host, Iwofe Community, over the alleged arrest of chiefs and elders of the area.

It was gathered that selected leaders of the community had visited the Pathfinder on the invitation of the high authorities of the Command to resolve issues that came up within the week.

It was gathered that the persons, who had gone for the meeting were held back in the Naval premises since Monday, leading to heavy protest in the area against the Navy.

A source in the area, privy to the development, but did not want his name mentioned, disclosed that Navy Ship Pathfinder had harboured a certain Marine company for about ten years and has refused to allow the said firm direct interface with the community.

Details later...

