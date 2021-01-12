South Africa: Business Leadership SA's Busi Mavuso Tackles Government's Vaccine Strategy in a Scathing Letter

analysis

Business Leadership South Africa CEO's weekly letter pulled no punches, getting to the heart of the government's inept handling of the vaccine roll-out.

Busi Mavuso, the CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA), has joined the rising chorus of criticism over the government's mishandling of the vaccine roll-out -- the most important initiative to save both lives and the economy.

"Despite South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare having secured a contract to make 300 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the government had ordered none. Unlike many other developed and developing countries, South Africa had not negotiated any 'advance market commitments' with manufacturers to buy vaccines conditional on their successful approval following trials," she wrote in her weekly letter.

This does seem inexplicable, especially when one considers the command economy and control freaks who run departments such as trade and industry. How could they have not insisted on a local quota?

"By the first week of January, the embarrassing lack of vaccine strategy had become clear, and both government and the private sector were shocked into action," she wrote. Noting that 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have since been procured from Indian producers, Mavuso pointed out that "it...