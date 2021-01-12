South Africa: Employment and Labour On a Safe Return to Work for Workers During Covid-19 Pandemic

press release

Employment and Labour Director-General urges safe return to work as economic activity resumes today

With most industries and businesses back to the daily routine from today following the festive shutdown, the Department of Employment and Labour has urged all workplaces to prioritise the health and safety of its employees and to take all necessary steps to ensure they are not exposed to Covid19 virus.

"It is crucial that industries, businesses and entities, both private and in the public sector must take all the necessary care to ensure the safety of a worker, their families and the clients/suppliers. All areas of the business must designate a COVID -19 compliance officer who must develop, implement and oversee the plan containing measures to ensure that the workplace meets the standards of health protocols, adequate space for employees and social distancing measures for the public and service providers.

"Most of the industries, in the first lockdown period did develop these plans and it may be that those plans need to be updated with the new information they have acquired since then or where improvements need to be effected.

"Our inspectors will continue to ensure that businesses and industries adhere to regulations but our inspectors cannot be everywhere at the same time. Union representatives and ordinary employees provide the first line of compliance and must be on the lookout for conditions that may expose them to danger and either contact employers with a view to improvements or call our inspectors," said the DEL Director-General, Thobile Lamati.

He added that industries and business had just as much responsibility to their clients and suppliers as it did to their employees to ensure that they are safe.

"In the last few weeks, the country has seen major outbreak and high prevalence of Covid19 and it follows that workplaces are likely to experience significantly higher cases as asymptomatic or untested workers return. This is why issues of health and safety should be uppermost in the minds of employers and employees," said Lamati.

The warning comes as the Compensation Fund reported in their last report that it had received close to 15000 Covid19 claims of which 30 were claims in respect to people who had died as a result of contracting the disease on duty.

"A total of R30-million had been paid out in processed claims and with what we have seen of the second wave, we are likely to see exponentially higher numbers of infection if industries and business take the business-as-usual approach, DG Lamati added.

In the level 3 adjusted lockdown that is currently in operation, businesses are generally allowed to operate on condition that:

Relevant health protocols and social distancing measures for persons employed in private residences must are adhered to.

Relevant health protocols and social distancing measures set out in directions must be adhered to, in addition to the occupational health and safety directions issued by the department and applicable labour legislation.

Firms must adhere to any sector-specific health protocols intended to limit the spread of COVID -19 in the sector concerned.

Sector-specific health protocols may address matters such as work rotation, staggered working hours, shift systems, remote working arrangements, special measures affecting persons with greater vulnerabilities or similar measures, in order to achieve social distancing, protect employees or limit congestion in public transport and at the workplace.

Sector-specific health protocols implemented or be developed and issued in consultation with the health department

Provincial chief inspectors can be contacted on these numbers:

Eastern Cape: 082 908 2318

Free State: 066 304 3469

Gauteng: 0829008131

KwaZulu Natal: 060 985 9286

Mpumalanga: 082 415 7083

Limpopo: 082 880 4297

Northern Cape: 082 802 6796

North West: 082 908 2308

Western Cape: 082791 4485