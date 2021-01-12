South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor Saddened By Ambassador Themba Kubheka's Passing

press release

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, has expressed sadness upon learning of the passing away of Ambassador Themba Muziwakhe Nicholas Kubheka. Ambassador Kubheka passed away on 06 January 2021 in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal Province, aged 72.

Ambassador Kubheka served as our country's Ambassador to the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Angola. He also served as Intergovernmental Relations and Cooperative Government Specialist in the Office of the Chairperson of the NCOP in Parliament.

A member of Umkhonto WeSizwe, Kubheka went into exile in the 1970s. Known by his nom-de-guerre of Aaron Mnisi, he trained in Angola in 1977. Later, he was given diplomatic responsibilities, representing the ANC in its missions abroad, namely the then German Democratic Republic.

On behalf of Government, Minister Pandor said: "Our thoughts are with that Kubheka family as they mourn the loss of a patriot, flag-bearer and servant of the people."