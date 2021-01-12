South Africa: We Must Unite to Overcome the Grave, Persistent and Deepening Covid-19 Pandemic

11 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cyril Ramaphosa

We have put in place a comprehensive vaccination strategy to reach all parts of the country. This will be the largest and most complex logistical undertaking in our country's history.

Fellow South Africans,

We are now 11 days into a new year.

Once again, I wish you all the very best for 2021.

We enter this year with a great deal of hope - hope that we will restore our nation to health, that the new year will bring our people relief and comfort, and that lives and livelihoods will be rebuilt.

But, if we are to realise our aspirations for the year, we must unite to overcome the grave, persistent and deepening coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic in our country is now at its most devastating.

The number of new infections, hospital admissions and deaths is higher now than it has ever been since the first case was recorded in our country in March 2020.

Since New Year's Day, we have recorded nearly 190,000 new coronavirus infections.

The country has recorded more than 4,600 Covid-19 deaths so far this year.

Since the start of the pandemic, South Africa has recorded a cumulative number of more than 1.2 million...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

