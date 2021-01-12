South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa On the Passing of Trevor Phillips

11 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has learnt with sadness of the passing of the founding CEO of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Mr Trevor Phillips, who was popularly known as the "British Bulldog".

Phillips is credited as the brain behind the commercialisation of the PSL, taking the league into a professional era and turning it into a commercial success, thereby paving the way for the league to be recognised as the richest league on the African continent and among the top 10 richest leagues in the world.

Minister Mthethwa said "Phillips left an indelible mark in the history of South African football and will always be remembered for his colossal contribution to the game. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to his family, friends and the football fraternity at large".

May his soul rest in peace.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.