South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa On the Passing of Trevor Phillips

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has learnt with sadness of the passing of the founding CEO of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Mr Trevor Phillips, who was popularly known as the "British Bulldog".

Phillips is credited as the brain behind the commercialisation of the PSL, taking the league into a professional era and turning it into a commercial success, thereby paving the way for the league to be recognised as the richest league on the African continent and among the top 10 richest leagues in the world.

Minister Mthethwa said "Phillips left an indelible mark in the history of South African football and will always be remembered for his colossal contribution to the game. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to his family, friends and the football fraternity at large".

May his soul rest in peace.