South Africa: A Month After 'Peacemaker' Was Killed, the Alleged Murder Weapon Is Still Lying At the Crime Scene

The murdered man's mother believes the crime scene has been compromised as the alleged murder weapon, a vital piece of evidence, was handled by scores of residents.

A bloodstained concrete block allegedly used by members of the Terribles gang to smash the head of Hilton Pieterse, 37, on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 in Ravensmead, Cape Town, had not been removed by investigators by Sunday 10 January 2021.

The bloodstained water-meter block that was allegedly used to murder Hilton Pieterse. (Photo: Vincent Cruywagen)

Pieterse was murdered after 11pm in a yard in Rose Street, Ravensmead. Family members and residents said the concrete block was found next to Pieterse's head. He was severely beaten by seven of the alleged gang members and left for dead. He died from his injuries the following day, Thursday 17 December, in a nearby hospital.

Pieterse's distraught mother, Katriena, 60, believes the crime scene has been compromised as the alleged murder weapon, a vital piece of evidence, was handled by scores of residents.

A sobbing Deborah Pieterse struggles to talk about the death of her brother Hilton Pieterse. (Photo: Vincent Cruywagen)

"The concrete block was never removed from the crime scene. Police at the crime scene saw...