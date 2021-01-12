Tanzania: Mpanda-Inyonga Road Project Delay Irks Deputy Minister

DEPUTY Minister for Works and Transport Godfrey Kasekenya has expressed his dismay at the slow progress of a 105km road project linking Mpanda and Inyonga towns in Katavi Region.

China Railway Seventh Group of China (CRSG) has been contracted to implement the 133.8bn/- project at tarmac level.

The deputy minister on Monday inspected the 105km stretch of road and expressed his reservations about the project progress.

He also spoke of the strategic significance of the project, being an important link between the Katavi and Tabora regions.

Mr Kasekenya directed the CRSG contractor to speed up the project whose contractual schedule was about to elapse.

"Make sure you accomplish the project within the timeframe," emphasised the deputy minister.

He further said the project would be an important step towards utilising business potential in Tabora and Katavi regions.

For his part, project consultant Peter Dondo briefed the deputy minister that the project took off in March 2018 and was expected to be finalised in March this year, adding that the project progress had reached 55 per cent. a