Tanzania: Mpanda-Inyonga Road Project Delay Irks Deputy Minister

12 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame, Mpanda

DEPUTY Minister for Works and Transport Godfrey Kasekenya has expressed his dismay at the slow progress of a 105km road project linking Mpanda and Inyonga towns in Katavi Region.

China Railway Seventh Group of China (CRSG) has been contracted to implement the 133.8bn/- project at tarmac level.

The deputy minister on Monday inspected the 105km stretch of road and expressed his reservations about the project progress.

He also spoke of the strategic significance of the project, being an important link between the Katavi and Tabora regions.

Mr Kasekenya directed the CRSG contractor to speed up the project whose contractual schedule was about to elapse.

"Make sure you accomplish the project within the timeframe," emphasised the deputy minister.

He further said the project would be an important step towards utilising business potential in Tabora and Katavi regions.

For his part, project consultant Peter Dondo briefed the deputy minister that the project took off in March 2018 and was expected to be finalised in March this year, adding that the project progress had reached 55 per cent. a

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.