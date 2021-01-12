Tanzania: TSC Expels Three Teachers for Shaming Profession

THE Teachers Service Commission (TSC) in Tanganyika District, Katavi Region has expelled three primary school teachers for breach of code of conduct and involvement in stealing.

Two of them are teaching at Mpanda Primary School in Tanganyika District and were found guilty of stealing 110 mosquito nets donated by donors to be distributed to pupils at the institution.

The other one is a teacher at Kabungu Primary School, who was shown the door for his incorrigible absenteeism.

Acting Tanganyika District TSC Secretary, Mr Rubean Mbaga confirmed the termination of the trio; however, he declined to identify their names.

"Donors generously issued one bundle of mosquito nets to Mpanda Primary School to be distributed to pupils and it was then uncovered that 110 mosquito nets were missing. It was discovered that two teachers stole them," he pointed out. He further said the two teachers were arrested and their case is running at a local police station.

"But, it was decided that they should not be arraigned in court, because their employer- the Tanganyika District Executive Director, Mr Romuli Rojas presented their case to us (TSC) for determination..... And we found them guilty of stealing and hence, expelled them from services," added Mr Mbaga.

On his part, the Tanganyika District Education Officer (Primary Schools) Mr Kenny Shilumba admitted that the trio have been expelled from their duties.