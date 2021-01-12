Tanzania/Congo-Kinshasa: Taifa Stars in Crucial DRC Test Ahead of Afcon Ties

THE National team "Taifa Stars" are set to test their weapons today in the international friendly game over the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam. The friendly match is part of preparations for the squad before it travels to Cameroon for the African Nations Championship, which will commence this Saturday.

After the game, the squad will return to camp for preparations. In Cameroon, Taifa Stars will take over Zambia on January 19th, Namibia on January 23rd and complete the group D stage games with Guinea on January 27th. These were noted by the Assistant Coach, Juma Mgunda in a press conference held at the Seacliff Hotel, Dar es Salaam yesterday.

"We have had good preparations and this game against DRC will probably be a good test for us," he said. Mgunda added that all his boys are healthy except for Dickson Job who suffered an injury in training.

"The entire squad members in camp are doing well except Dickson Job who suffered injuries in practice so he will not be available in today's game."

He also congratulated Simba Sports Club players for showing a patriotic heart to join their national team soon after the Platinum game for the preparations. The national team is under the tutelage of Head Coach Etienne Ndayiragije who announced the provisional squad last year.

Prior to their qualifier they knocked Kenya 4-1 on penalties after a barren draw in Dar es Salaam and Nairobi that took them to the next stage against Sudan who won 1-0 in Dar es Salaam, but lost 2-1 at home. Tanzania advanced on the away goal advantage after the aggregate score ended 2-2.