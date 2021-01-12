Tanzania: CBE Challenged to Introduce Marketable Courses

DEPUTY Minister for Trade and Industry Exaud Kigahe has advised College of Business Education (CBE) to come up with courses that will address market demand, as well as contribute to economic development.

He gave the advice during the 55th CBE Dodoma campus graduation ceremony. Mr Kigahe challenged CBE to conduct more researches and come up with courses designed to create businesses that matched market demand.

The deputy minister said CBE stood a good chance to support government efforts to set up an enabling business environment by conducting research, whose findings could shape business operations for the better.

"You have the best researchers, utilise them to bring about changes so that the business environment and operations match the current market demand," he said.

He told the graduates to use the knowledge attained to bring about socioeconomic benefits my starting up their businesses.

"You can as well be consultants by helping those intending to set up businesses to run them professionally and in doing so, they will improve their well-being," he said.

Mr Kigahe wanted graduates to be aware of the HIV/Aids infection and protect themselves against the transmission.

The deputy minister also thanked the Finland and Netherlands governments for their continued support to CBE, especially by sponsoring lecturers for PhD courses.

For her part, CBE Board Chairperson, Prof Esther Ishengoma, challenged graduates to use the knowledge gained for wider national interests.

She asked the government to support the construction of hostels, saying a number of newly admitted students had increased in recent years.

Prof Ishengoma said CBE was also working hard to increase the number of lecturers for first degree and masters' courses.

She explained that they had also requested for an employment permit to recruit some professors.