Tanzania: CBE Challenged to Introduce Marketable Courses

12 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DEPUTY Minister for Trade and Industry Exaud Kigahe has advised College of Business Education (CBE) to come up with courses that will address market demand, as well as contribute to economic development.

He gave the advice during the 55th CBE Dodoma campus graduation ceremony. Mr Kigahe challenged CBE to conduct more researches and come up with courses designed to create businesses that matched market demand.

The deputy minister said CBE stood a good chance to support government efforts to set up an enabling business environment by conducting research, whose findings could shape business operations for the better.

"You have the best researchers, utilise them to bring about changes so that the business environment and operations match the current market demand," he said.

He told the graduates to use the knowledge attained to bring about socioeconomic benefits my starting up their businesses.

"You can as well be consultants by helping those intending to set up businesses to run them professionally and in doing so, they will improve their well-being," he said.

Mr Kigahe wanted graduates to be aware of the HIV/Aids infection and protect themselves against the transmission.

The deputy minister also thanked the Finland and Netherlands governments for their continued support to CBE, especially by sponsoring lecturers for PhD courses.

For her part, CBE Board Chairperson, Prof Esther Ishengoma, challenged graduates to use the knowledge gained for wider national interests.

She asked the government to support the construction of hostels, saying a number of newly admitted students had increased in recent years.

Prof Ishengoma said CBE was also working hard to increase the number of lecturers for first degree and masters' courses.

She explained that they had also requested for an employment permit to recruit some professors.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.