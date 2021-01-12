Tanzania: Tarura Allocates 800bn/ - for Roads Construction

12 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yohaha Shida, Geita

TANZANIA Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) has set aside 800bn/- that would go towards constructing 400 kilometres roads countrywide.

Assistant Project Engineer, Raymong Kileo said that over the weekend at Mbogwe District Council while launching a project as one of the councils implementing it.

He said it will be implemented under 'RISE' project with funds from the World Bank (692bn/-) in cooperation with Tanzania government contributing 115bn/-.

Eng Kileo further said the six-year project would be a multi-sectoral approach by also involving people with disability, the elderly, women and children as stakeholders to also air their views on its smooth implementation.

Commenting, Mbogwe District Executive Director (DED), Elias Kayandabila applauded the project, saying it will speed up development and provide employment opportunities to the residents, especially in the agricultural sector.

On his part, Acting Geita Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Herman Matemu, appealed to the residents to utilise the opportunity by getting employment and safeguard the infrastructures.

