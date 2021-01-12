Tanzania: 55 Coaches Show Interest to Take Charge At Simba

12 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

THE race to replace Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck at Simba Sports Club is intense, after the club management revealing that about 55 coaches from different countries have showed up for the coaching post. The club management has said that the coaches have already submitted their respective Curriculum Vitae (CVs) for perusal.

Simba is currently looking for the successor of Vandenbroeck who is now reported to join FAR Rabat football club that features in the Moroccan Premier League. He parted ways with Simba by mutual consent, after driving the Mainland champions into the CAF Champions League (CAF CL) group stage. Commenting briefly on the departure of Vandenbroeck, Barbara cemented that he was not sacked but rather, both sides reached mutual agreement to go separate ways.

"I already wished him all the best during his new coaching responsibilities in Morocco," she said.

However, elaborating on the development recently was the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barbara Gonzalez who said they are keenly going through the available CVs so as to get the right coach to take them further in all the competitions they are in.

"When it comes to getting a new coach, the process is usually lengthy since it requires much attention by going through all the available documents.

"If you make decisions in a hurry to find him, it may affect you throughout the whole season," she noted. She named some of the nationalities of people whose CVs have reached at the club as from Serbia, France, Portugal and many others from different parts of the world.

"We have put in place key requirements of the incoming coach we need like club coaching experience. If you remember, when Vandenbroeck came in, he had vast experience at the national team level only and it took more time for him to catch up.

"He should also have an experience in CAF Club tournaments as among other essential requirements for the job's qualification," the CEO said.

She added that she could have loved to get an African coach as she insisted that for the time being, most good coaches have been picked by other clubs

