East Africa: Eabc Wants Covid Test Charges Lowered Over Cross-Border Trade

12 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Agencies

The East African Business Council (EABC) has called for lowering and harmonization of COVID test charges in the region, reports Citizen TV.

Dr. Peter Mutuku Mathuki, the council's CEO, said this will support businesses to be more resilient and rebound amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The EAC Secretariat should fast track regional coordination and harmonization of measures on COVID-19 for economic resilience and growth of the EAC bloc," said Dr. Mathuki.

Currently, Covid-19 tests are priced differently in each EAC partner state while containment measures are also varied.

Tanzania and Burundi are now charging a standard rate of $100 for both nationals and foreigners while charges in other partner states vary.

Dr. Mathuki also called for the establishment of a common quarantine period in the region and fast-tracking of the waiting time for Covid-19 test results.

COVID-19 related Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) continue to hinder cross-border trade due to different measures on COVID-19 in the region.

As of October 2020, the World Bank predicted growth in Sub-Saharan Africa to fall to -3.3 percent in 2020, driven by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Different preventive and restrictive measures undertaken by EAC Partner States to control the spread of COVID-19 have significantly slowed down trade, movement of persons and integration.

The trickle-down effects of these measures have also been felt across affiliated industries and the rest of the economy.

Dr. Mathuki noted that reduction and harmonization of COVID-19 related NTBs will also enable businesses to tap into the opportunities availed by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"AfCFTA prioritizes addressing challenges in trade policy, productive capacity, hard and soft infrastructure, trade information and market integration which are critical for doing business in the continent," he said.

