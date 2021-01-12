Senegal Gives Tax Exemption to Media, Tourism

11 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Senegalese President Macky Sall has exempted the tourism sector and media from paying tax in 2020 and 2021.

The development came following Mamadou Ibra Kane, president of the Senegalese Publishers Newspaper Association, who wrote to the president explaining the serious constraints that the Senegalese media faced to survive in the market. Among other things such as paying salaries to workers, running the product cost of the newspapers all as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In reply, President Macky Sall has decided to double government annual subvention, which was 700 million CFA equivalent to 63 million dalasis to 1.4billion CFA, an equivalent of 126 million dalasis.

All taxes including VAT 2020 and 2021 were exempted as well for the tourism sector.

