Tanzania: President Mwinyi - This Is What Revolution Mean to Zanzibaris

12 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

ZANZIBAR President Hussein Mwinyi has said the Isles Revolution marks great achievements that the government has made in all spheres of life including social and political.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday during the 57th anniversary celebrations, President Mwinyi said people of Zanzibar showed devotion and sacrifice for the revolution for the sake of their present and future generation.

"We have every reason to celebrate this day (Revolution) in which the people of Zanzibar sacrificed themselves," said President Mwinyi

Meanwhile, President Mwinyi thanked the citizens for their participation in the commemoration, saying that it was a sign of appreciation and determination in accomplishing and protecting the Isles' interests.

