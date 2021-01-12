Tanzania: Mwinyi Pardons 49 Prisoners

12 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter, Zanzibar

PRESIDENT of Zanzibar Dr Hussein Mwinyi on Monday pardoned 49 inmates who were serving in the Isle's prisons as the semi-autonomous archipelago marks 57 years of Revolution today.

President Mwinyi ordered the release of the ex-convicts as part of activities to mark the celebrations. The release of the prisoners is backed by section 59 of the 1984 Zanzibar constitution.

According to the press release from the State House, the President has ordered the release of the inmates from correctional facilities both in Unguja and Pemba.

The pardon that is given every year during the Zanzibar Revolution celebrations is in respect of prisoners who are very old, those with illness or those jailed for minor offences and whose remaining jail time is small and have shown good conduct while in prisons.

Meanwhile, preparations for the 57th anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution celebrations are in full swing, the State Minister in the Office of Second Vice President Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed said yesterday.

He said the stage was well set for the celebrations as thousands of people are expected this morning to fill up Amani Stadium where the eighth president of Zanzibar will address the nation.

He noted that various activities have been lined up for today's celebrations, which include military parade (road show and route match) as well as people's demonstration to be received by President Mwinyi at Mnazi Mmoja grounds.

Prior to the climax today, national leaders including union Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, graced different events to mark the Revolution Day --annually observed on January 12, as a national holiday in the United Republic of Tanzania.

The morning celebrations will be preceded by midnight fireworks and other entertainments from various artists.

Zanzibar Revolution occurred in 1964 and led to the overthrow of the Sultan of Zanzibar and his mainly Arab government by local African revolutionaries led by the First President late Abeid Amani Karume.

Read the original article on Daily News.

