Rwanda: Beach Volleyball - World Tour Could Be Postponed-Karekezi

12 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The World beach volleyball tour scheduled for early February in Rwanda might be postponed to a later date, Times Sports has learned.

The 4 day tournament is expected to take place between February 10 to 14 in Rubavu in the Western Province, but the Rwandan Volleyball Federation (FRVB) has pointed at the possibility of its postponement due to Covid-19.

Léandre Karekezi, President of FRVB said so far there is difficulty in hosting the competition due to Covid-19, and no preparations are underway be it in regard to the organizing committee, or the players who will represent the country.

He said one of the challenges in place is that the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) would like the event to have fans - about 10,000 of them during a game, which may not be possible due to Covid-19 preventive guidelines.

"We are trying to engage the Ministry of Sports to see what decision to take, especially in regard to looking for a better time when the situation in the country will be better for the competition," he said.

The volleyball world tour tournament was initially due to be held in December 2020 but was postponed to 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Japan (men) and The Netherlands, in the women's category, were the winners of the 2019 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour star 1, which was also held in Rubavu, district.

