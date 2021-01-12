Botswana: Eia Delays Abattoir Project

Maun — Nhabe Agricultural Management Association (NAMA) chairperson, Mr John Benn, is optimistic that the long awaited community multi-species abattoir project will commence this year.

He stated in an interview that an environmental impact assessment (EIA) exercise delayed the project and expressed gratitude towards United the Nation Development Programme (UNDP) for assisting in the exercise.

UNDP officials, he said, met with some members of the association towards the end of last year to appreciate the plot and believed that their assistance would pave way for the construction of the project.

The association secured a piece of land near Sehithwa to construct the envisaged abattoir that would be used for slaughtering small stock, cattle and donkeys.

Mr Benn said it was pleasing as the general membership of NAMA continue to support the project citing that they had pledged close to 100 cattle towards the project.

"This is an indication that our members are eying the project as many will graduate from poverty by selling their livestock and we are hopeful that before end of April this year, the EIA report would be finalized and pave way for commencement of construction," he added.

Although, the association, had not secured funding for the project, Mr Benn noted that once the EIA was completed, they would double their efforts to source financial support for the commencement of the project, estimated to cost P80 million.

Meanwhile, UNDP fully supported the feasibility study of the project and also organised some bench-marking trips outside the country for some members of the association to learn, exchange ideas and copy best practices on how to run a successful community abattoir. BOPA

<i>Source : BOPA</i>