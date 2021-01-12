Nigeria: Agency Distributes Input to 35,000 Farmers Affected By Flood in Jigawa

12 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency has started the distribution of input to about 35,000 farmers affected by flood in 2020.

Executive Secretary of the agency, Alhaji Yusif Sani, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday that items distributed were the leftover of those provided by the Federal Government for farmers affected by flood in 2018.

"We asked the Federal Government to leave the leftover of inputs it distributed in 2018 for the state so as to use them later.

"Our request was granted hence the commencement of distribution of the items to selected farmers in the 20 Local government Areas affected by the 2020 flood.

"We started with Malammadori Local Government Area and the gesture will be extended to the remaining 19 Local Government Areas until each affected farmer benefits," the executive secretary assured.

He added that more than 3,500 farmers benefited from the distribution in Malammadori Local Government Area.

He explained that the input comprised seeds (sesame, rice, millet, and sorghum) knapsack sprayers, and agrochemicals.

He said the assistance came after the agency conducted an assessment of the level of damage caused by the disaster.

Sani urged beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of the input so as to recover from their losses.

