South Africa: North West Health On Alleged Covid-19 Vaccination

11 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Statement on alleged COVID-19 Vaccination being undertaken in various communities of the North West province

The North West Department of Health has received numerous complaints from members of the public about alleged COVID-19 vaccination drive in our communities. As far as the Department is aware, there is currently no vaccine for COVID-19. Government is still in the process of acquiring vaccine and once it is obtained, the process of rolling it out will be communicated by the Minister of Health.

Earlier today, the Department held a meeting with field workers of an organization by the name of Epic Center who are alleged to be responsible for conducting such a vaccination drive. The field workers deny to be conducting any COVID-19 vaccinations but indicated that they are rather conducting the National COVID-19 antibody study. The National COVID-19 antibody study is commissioned by the National Department of Health but it has nothing to do with COVID-19 vaccination.

Members of public are also advised that the study is voluntary and not compulsory. No one should be coerced or forced to participate in the study. Those willing to participate in the study can do so willingly knowing they are contributing to a national course.

That being said, the North West Department of Health is concerned that protocol was not followed to allow the study to proceed in the Province. Normally, once the National Department has approved a study, a research organization will first come to report to the Provincial Office and the Provincial Office will inform the Districts who must then inform all affected stakeholders. Such protocol will also be preceded by a public communication to make communities aware of any particular study or campaign. In light of this development, the Department has instructed the supervisor of the study to recall all their field workers from all our districts until proper protocol is followed.

The Department will announce once all protocols have been met to allow the National Antibody Study to proceed again.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.